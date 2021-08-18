It’s been the storyline of the 2021 season.

Brewers pitching was dominant once again in their 2-0 win against the Cardinals Tuesday night.

“15 shutouts?! It’s a fun run, I know that,” Brewers play-by=play man Jeff Levering tells WTMJ.

Corbin Burnes threw six scoreless innings. And he did it without his best stuff.

“Usually it’s his cutter that’s so dominant. Yesterday, he goes out and throws a season high in curve balls. He’s still able to go into the sixth inning without giving up a hit. It just goes to show how good Corbin Burnes has been all season long.”

The two teams face off again tonight.

“The Cardinals have to go face Freddy Peralta tonight. It just doesn’t get any easier.”

Coverage on WTMJ starts at 6:10.