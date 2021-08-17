“Wasn’t quite as sharp as he was in the Chicago game, but he pitched really well.” – Craig Counsell on Corbin Burnes’ performance against the Cardinals on Tuesday night.

The Skipper’s assessment isn’t wrong by any means. Following up a 15 strikeout performance in your next start is something that will always be overshadowed. However, that shadow isn’t dark or obstructing at all. This time around, Corbin was just as good, but not as dominant, which is okay.

Brewers secure a series-opening win against the Cardinals as they continue their 6 game road trip in their third city of the trip. What is also more eyebrow-raising was that the Brewers stranded a total of 13 runners in scoring position. Typically when that happens, the ball club that leaves that many runners on base lose the ball game. The best part is that there are even more statistics weirder than that that points to the Brewers losing this game on paper.

But a win is a win, and you should never apologize for it.

Are you looking for more numbers? Maybe more highlights? Or even to recap Craig Counsell’s post-game comments? Matt Pauley & Jerry Augustine have you covered on Brewers Extra Innings. Catch the full episode right here!

Full highlights from the Brewers 2-0 win right here!