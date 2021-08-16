The St. Louis Cardinals.

Just reading that name should make your stomach churn as a Milwaukee Brewers fan.

They may be the team that’s caused the Brewers more heartbreak than any other in franchise history.

Brewers fans can breath easy for now, as the Crew enters the week with an 8-game divisional lead and 10 games clear of the Cards.

But St. Louis isn’t out of it yet. Not by a long shot.

“Well, they’ve got 13 games left with the Cardinals,” Journal Sentinel beat reporter Tom Haudricourt told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “The Cardinals are going to have something to say about this division…They’ve got their best pitcher back, Flaherty, off the I.L. They have some ground to gain. They’re 10 back. But 13 games, and the Brewers have 43 left, so a large majority fo their games are against one team, the Cardinals. Just another team they have to beat if they want to win their division.”

The series in St. Louis begins Tuesday night. You can hear each and every game on 620 WTMJ.