MLB’s inaugural Field of Dreams Game was a rousing success on Thursday night.

Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns would love to be a part of it going forward.

“I think any time you can play on a national stage, any time you can be a part of a signature event for the industry, you want to be a part of it,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “I think it was a fun event to watch. If we have the opportunity to be a part of an event like that in the future, we’ll certainly jump at it.”

Stearns also discussed Corbin Burnes’ historic performance and the dominant series sweep in Chicago.

