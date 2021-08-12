Seven runs in the first inning. It can’t get any better than that can it?

Enter Corbin Burnes

In a historic season already as he had set the record for most strikeouts (58) before issuing a walk back in May, Corbin decided he wanted to cement his name in the record books again. Tying a Major League Baseball record 10 straight strikeouts etching his name with the likes of legendary pitcher Tom Seaver.

And it was all positives from there including the bullpen relief, the early offense, and much more. Matt Pauley and one of your best resources for pitching, former Brewers pitcher Jerry Augustine break down tonight’s performance, the look around the division, and so much more!

Fly the L!

Brewers Extra Innings is live right here!





Oh, and the highlights sound just as sweet over and over again. In their entirety just for you: