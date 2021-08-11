Rain, rain go away, we don’t want another rain delay.

A day-night doubleheader on the north side of Chicago began as a sticky, humid afternoon game. A game that heated up with three Brewers home runs to break a Cubs lead heading into the Brewers half of the fourth. The situation became even more sticky in the bottom of the 7th inning as Devin Williams had to work around his own bases-loaded jam which resulted in a strikeout of Greg Deichmann to seal a Brewers 4-2 win.

Onto game two.

A day that started as a redemption game for starting pitcher Aaron Ashby. Ashby’s Major League debut was against the Cubs and was a quick-to-forget outing as he didn’t make it out of the first inning. More settled in tonight, Ashby doubled up on his last outing going 2 innings allowing two hits and a strikeout. Ashby presumably would’ve gone deeper into the game, but a rain delay lasting one hour and twenty-six minutes were too much downtime for Counsell to send out Hunter Strickland.

It was a tie game heading into the 5th inning where the Brewers bats woke up the confines of Wrigley Field. All small ball and a majority of runs plated with two outs is what propelled the Brewers to their doubleheader sweep.

On a deeper level, we have a bullpen that is rolling. What is their ceiling? Curtis left with some elbow discomfort in the fourth inning. How bad is it? Jake Cousins continues to roll, what is his role? Good thing we have Brewers Extra Innings with Matt Pauley & former pitcher Jerry Augustine. Full episode right here!