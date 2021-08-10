The Brewers and Cubs were rained out at Wrigley on Monday night.

“We sat in the clubhouse for two hours and took a bus to the hotel,” Manager Craig Counsell joked. “It seemed like threatening weather the whole night and it never let up. Nothing we can do about it.”

They’ll play a day/night doubleheader Tuesday.

“Rainouts are the same any time of the season. The day you get it, you’re always happy and then the next day you gotta pay the price.”

With several Brewers players sidelined with COVID-19, today’s doubleheader could actually help a bit.

“Right now, the way double headers are structured with seven inning games, they help your bullpens. Instead of doing 18 innings, you’re doing 14 innings essentially. So it’s also helpful really from a pitching perspective because the games are shortened.”

For much more from Counsell on Brewers 360 on Wisconsin’s Morning News, click in the player above.