Whatever the lede was to this story, I can guarantee it was scrapped. A few times actually.

It was just 2-1 in the 9th inning. It seemed like yet another Brewers game where an All-Star pitcher takes the mound, and there is little to no run production.

Then it happened.

A routine fly ball to right field to seal the game was lost. Avisail Garica made an awkward first step, lost the ball in the air, and didn’t make the catch. The downward spiral continued and the Brewers lose to the Giants 9-6 in 11 innings. Yes, there were ups, and there were definitely downs. A lot to digest. Good thing that Matt Pauley has the best analysis in Brewers Extra Innings! Tonight’s show features an appearance by Bally Sports Wisconsin’s Craig Coshun to help break down the bullpen situation. Plus, we have listener reactions, highlights, post-game comments from manager Craig Counsell, and so much more! Full episode commercial-free right here!

Clearly, with a 9-6 score there were a lot of highlights. The entire highlight segment is available right here!