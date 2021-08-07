A clash of the two top teams in the National League to kick off the weekend.

It didn’t come easy. Starting pitching from both Corbin Burnes and the Giants’ Logan Webb meant the margin for error was slim. Both pitchers giving up one run, by the way of a solo home run for the opposition. Burnes recording seven innings pitched while Webb went six.

This is what leads to an extra-innings bout at American Family Field to open up a three-game weekend series.

And as the Brewers roster is hampered by Covid-19 cases, the Brewers bullpen is locking in to seal games closed for the Brewers. Brent Suter earned his 11th (!) win so far this season. Plus, the legend of Rowdy Tellez, who wasn’t taking at-bats for Milwaukee until July 7th grows as he delivers the walk-off win to open the weekend. Brewers beat the Giants 2-1.

