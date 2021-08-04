To plagiarize The Talking Heads, you may ask yourself how did we get here?

Adrian Houser was dealing quite a game in his start on Tuesday evening at American Family Field. A no-hitter through six and one-third innings, including a four-run lead heading into the seventh, seemed like it was going to be an easy win for the Brewers against the Pirates. A five-run top of the fifth inning for the Pirates proved to be a much more difficult outing for Milwaukee.

To make matters worse for The Crew, the game almost ended on what seemed to be an Eduardo Escobar walk-off home run that was robbed by Bucs’ Gregory Polanco in right field. Matchups with the Pirates have been a breeze this season. However, an absolute slog of a game, both in a result as well as game time (4 hours and six minutes) created some headaches for the team and the fans.

Speaking of the fans, they had some thoughts about Adrian Houser being pulled too early. Counsell also spoke about it. So did Matt Pauley and Brewers Extra Innings! He was joined by Bally Sports Wisconsin’s Craig Coshun. Plus we’ll hear from Adrian Houser as well as Manager Craig Counsell in their post game press conferences. The entire program, and it’s a good one, is right here, commercial-free!

As you can imagine, this game had a lot of twists, turns, ups, and definitely downs. Recap with the highlight segment right here, just for you!