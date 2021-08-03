The Brewers clubhouse has been rattled lately by injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite all that, the team remains 64-43.

Manager Craig Counsell tells WTMJ it’s a testament to the guys in the clubhouse staying focused on the game.

“I think we have a lot of good players. I think we have a lot of focused players. I think they’ve really stuck to the task. I think they enjoy playing, they enjoy winning. It’s been easy from that perspective. When the game starts, you’re worried about beating the other guy. And they like to do that.”

Counsell adds that it’s important to always keep COVID-19 safety measures top of mind.

“It feels normal for a while and then it doesn’t. You think everything is okay and then it’s not. I think we all get glimpses of normal, and then we get reminders that we have to be careful again. Or we have to change or modify things that we’re doing. That’s kind of where we’re at. It’s unfortunate that we all think this is behind us and then it pops up. We’ve had a reminder of that close to us, and now we just have to live with it.”

