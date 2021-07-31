Happy trade deadline day!

The Brewers rallyed back from being down four runs to none in the first inning, by doubling that score by the end of the fourth inning.

As hectic as it was around Major League Baseball as the trade deadline window closed this afternoon, the Brewers were focused on winning their next game. A luxury a division-leading team has this time of year. That isn’t to say the Brewers didn’t make moves. In fact one of their newest acquisition in Eduardo Escobar showcased for his new team with a solo blast to center field.

Lots of numbers to break down, highlights to go over, and Counsell comments to dissect. That’s what you get with Brewers Extra Innings with Matt Pauley & Jerry Augustine! The full episode, commercial-free right here

9 runs? Again?! That means we have highlights! Entire highlight segment right here, just for you! Yes, you!