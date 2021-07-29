In the seven games played at PNC Park in Pittsburgh this season, the Brewers have scored at least seven runs in six of those games. Milwaukee’s bats decided to solidify the sweep plating 12 runs, including two home runs from catcher Manny Piña. Piña raised his BA 21 points from .135 to .156 due to his productive at-bats on Thursday night.

And the numbers don’t stop there. The most attractive number to Brewers fans is the one that puts Freddy Peralta in the same company as Nolan Ryan. Yes, it’s that good

Find out what Freddy’s impressive stat is, plus highlights, analysis, comments from Manager Craig Counsell and so much more in the full episode of Brewers Extra Innings with Matt Pauley & Jerry Augustine right here!

As you can imagine, it takes some action to happen to plate 12 entire runs. It takes even more impressive defensive plays to keep the other team at zero runs. Full highlights of tonight’s game right here!