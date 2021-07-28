It was all small ball all day at PNC Park on Wednesday. A lot of early action as Kolten Wong and Willy Adames both reached swinging on the first pitches of their plate appearances. An Avisail Garcia base hit would have the Brewers start the game right where they left off, trouncing the Pirates 9-0 just a night before.

As the offense continued to plate runs, the trajectory arrow is certainly pointing up as the news of trade was announced mid-game. Utility infielder and power hitter Eduardo Escobar is heading over to Brew City from Arizona in exchange for minor league players Cooper Hummel and Alberto Ciprian.

More stats on tonight’s win, as well as Craig Counsell & Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns’ comments on the trade, made all included right here on Brewers Extra Innings with Matt Pauley & Jerry Augustine

The full episode, commercial-free right here!

Full highlights of the Brewers 7-3 win over the Pirates right here!

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Lorenzo Cain and Luis Urias hit two-run doubles, Adrian Houser pitched five scoreless innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 on Wednesday night.

Cain’s hit in the fourth inning pushed the Brewers’ lead to 3-0. Urias’ double came during a three-run sixth that made it 6-0.

“When we had opportunities to score, they were pressure opportunities and we made the most of it with the guys coming up with some really big hits,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said.

Pirates rookie Rodolfo Castro became the first player in major league history to have his first five hits all be home runs after hitting two more long balls on Wednesday. The switch-hitting Castro surpassed the mark set by Trevor Story in 2016 with the Colorado Rockies.

“I don’t really think it’s sustainable, but if he wants to try, he can try,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton joked. “He continues to take good, aggressive swings. It’s something we saw him do in (Double-A) Altoona this year, but it’s very impressive.”

Houser (7-5) allowed two hits while striking out two and walking one.