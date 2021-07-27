The MLB Trade Deadline is this Friday.

The Milwaukee Brewers are squarely positioned to be buyers. Manager Craig Counsell is staying ready for his phone to buzz.

“It’s just, have your phone on you as much as anything,” Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “This is David Stearns’ time when he’s working hard. For the manager, things can happen late, but all the work is really done, and now, it’s just general managers and presidents of baseball operations negotiating with each other.”

The Brewers have a handful of games to play before the deadline.

They open a 6-game road trip on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh against the Pirates.

