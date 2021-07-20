The excitement around the Bucks NBA Finals run can be felt across the city.

Lifelong Milwaukeean and Brewers manager Craig Counsell says his team is all in.

“It’s a thrill for everybody here,” Counsell tells WTMJ.

“We’re all gonna be tuned in for sure, and watching and rooting. And learning too. It’s a great accomplishment. Just to get where they’re right now is an incredible accomplishment. There’s a lot for us to watch and learn and enjoy from it.”

A reminder that first pitch of today’s Brewers/ Royals game at American Family Field has been moved up to 3:10 to accommodate Bucks/ Suns Game 6 tonight at 8:00.

For the full interview with Counsell on Wisconsin’s Morning News, click in the player above.