The MLB Trade Deadline is right around the corner.

Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns isn’t waiting around.

He swung a mid-week trade to bolster his roster, acquiring slugger Rowdy Tellez from Toronto in exchange for reliever Trevor Richards.

Without [injured Daniel Vogelbach] there, we do have this void hitting from the left side at first base,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “To be able to add Rowdy, someone who’s got pretty significant power potential, someone who’s had success at the Major League level, who we believe is a quality hitter, we felt it was the right move to do at this point, and we’re happy to have him on the team.”

Where else can the Brewers improve before the deadline?

The Brewers wrap up the unofficial first half of the season this weekend at home against the Cincinnati Reds.