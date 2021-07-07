Game one of the doubleheader might not have gone as planned, but the Brewers took game two 5-0 behind home runs by Manny Pina, Willy Adames, and Luis Urias. The Brewers also added a solid start by Brett Anderson, who went four scorless innings in his return off of the IL. The Mets attempted to rally in the sixth inning after Brandon Boxberger walked the first three batters, but he struck out the next three to get out of the inning and the Mets went down in order in the seventh inning to end the game.