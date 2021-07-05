The road trip continues, however, the winning momentum has stopped for now. The Brewers trying to get back to business as they dropped their first of a three-game set against the Mets Monday night 4-2. Pitching took the headlines as Brandon Woodruff was solid allowing 4 hits, 4 runs, and 6 strikeouts going into the 7th inning. The Brewers bullpen got into some trouble in the 7th, but Hunter Strickland got out of a bases-loaded jam in the 8th inning to limit the damage. Despite a late 2 out rally in the 9th, the Brewers did not prevail against the Mets.

More in-depth analysis plus comments from Craig Counsell, highlights, and an appearance by Bally Sports Wisconsin’s Craig Coshun all included in Brewers Extra Innings with Matt Pauley! Presented uninterrupted right here!

Just want to hear the highlights? We’ve got you covered! Listen to the full highlight segment below!