Does the same jinx principle apply to burgers the same it does to a no hitter? Or even a quickly paced baseball game? If it does, forget that we mentioned anything.

If it doesn’t? Oh, baby! We can smell them all the way here on Capitol Drive! However, the magic number for burgers is down to two! And not to mention, the Brewers have reached their 50th win mark before July 4th! But, before we get ahead of ourselves, Matt Pauley & Jerry Augustine break down more pressing issues on Brewers Extra Innings. Not so much issues, as good problems to have. All of the Brewers’ “problems” plus highlights, comments from Craig Counsell, pitching breakdowns from Augie and so much more! Enjoy Brewers Extra Innings commercial-free right here!

In a hurry? The highlights of the Brewers 7-2 win over the Pirates right here!