9. In. A. Row! Brewers just rolling through their schedule as well as NL Central opponents taking game one of a four game series against the Pirates in Pittsburgh. So much to go over, not just for tonight but the winning streak as well as it moves into tomorrow! Matt Pauley has Brewers Extra Innings in its entirety just for you! Commercial Free!

Running short on time? The ENTIRE highlight segment just for you, right here!

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Corbin Burnes challenged the Pittsburgh Pirates early, knowing that Milwaukee’s overworked bullpen needed him to work efficiently.

The Brewers ace went beyond the seventh inning for the first time in the majors, and the Brewers matched their longest winning streak in seven years by beating Pittsburgh 7-2 Thursday night.

The NL Central leaders have won nine in a row for the first time since April 4-13, 2014, outscoring opponents 66-23 during the streak.

“Obviously, their game plan was to come out swinging early and often,” Burnes said. “We kind of knew that just based off the last time I faced them. The focus was just to make sure that we were good 0-0, whether we’re getting ahead or we’re getting some weak contact. Worked pretty well tonight.”

Burnes (4-4) allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts in a career-high 7 1/3 innings. He lasted seven innings twice before in the majors, once this season against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 6.