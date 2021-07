It looked like a game to forget in the first inning for the Brewers taking on the Cubs at American Family Field on Wednesday afternoon. It quickly turned into the most memorable Brewers game of the season so far. The Brewers scoring 17 runs unanswered propelled them to a 17-5 win over Chicago. Matt Pauley joined Scott Warras on WTMJ Nights to give his reaction, and his favorite fun facts of the game.