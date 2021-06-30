A bizzare ending, however an end result that we can get behind (on paper anyway)

The Brewers streaking to 7 straight wins is exactly the way the Crew and Manager Craig Counsell are looking to close out a very favorable month of June.

What did Counsell say? What about the latest analysis of the game? Miss any part of it? Catch up with Brewers Extra Innings with Matt Pauley as he is joined by Jerry Augustine right here! Presented commercial free!

Short on time? No problem! Catch the retelling of the game with Matt and his highlight segment right here!