10!

Brewers hang 10 runs in the 8th inning to propel them to a series opening win over the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Keston Hiura hit one of the two home runs in the 8th inning. The other HR sent to the stands by new fan favorite Willy Adames. The last time the Brewers recorded 10 runs in an inning was back in 2010 against the Nationals according to Baseball Reference. Four of those runs were plated thanks to a grand slam by Craig Counsell.

A big 8th inning shouldn’t take away that Freddy Peralta was dealing once again in his start, pitching 6 innings giving up 2 earned runs, 2 hits, and striking out 8.

Devin Williams did struggle once again out the bullpen. However, he was able to escape a bases loaded jam in the 8th inning. Williams would end up getting the win in tonight’s game.

Trusting Craig’s Process

Brewers Extra Inning host Matt Pauley hears the frustrations from Brewers fans how Counsell manages his bullpen. Matt takes time during Brewers Extra Innings to take educate the fans and why they need to trust Craig Counsell. Listen here:

Highlights:

Again, a big 8th run inning made the difference in the series opener. A lot of highlights to go over so catch up with the Brewers Extra Innings Highlight segment right here!

Full analysis, breakdowns of tonight’s game and pitcher’s tendencies. Plus Bally Sports Wisconsin’s Craig Coshun, Craig Counsell’s post game comments, and interaction with callers right here on the full episode of Brewers Extra Innings with Matt Pauley. Presented commercial free! Enjoy!