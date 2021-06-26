All it took was a shimmy.

Trae Young hit his shoulder-shimmy move shortly after hitting a three. The same shimmy move that he hit while shooting lights out in the Bucks tough game 1 loss to the Hawks in Milwaukee. So, after hitting another three, Young hit another shimmy. And it was his last of the game.

That shimmy must’ve knocked something loose in the Bucks who came out swinging, and then some in game two at Fiserv Forum. With the stage set of being down 1-0 in the series, coupled with celebrities from all different worlds including athletes and musicians, the Bucks knew they couldn’t let the Hawks steal another one on their home floor.

Stats at a glance: Giannis did what he normally does with a 25 point evening paired with nine rebounds. Those totals would’ve been higher if Giannis logged any minutes in the first quarter. Due to a 35 point plus margin of victory, there was no need. Jrue Holiday had 22 points hitting three of four from 3-point land. And Brook Lopez no longer dropped too far in the lane, creating havoc on defense with three steals. Although his presence in the paint made the world of difference against the elusive Trae Young, despite those sorts of stats not showing up in the box score.

More stats, analysis, breakdown, and a look ahead to Game 3 in Atlanta all right here! Bucks Talk with Greg Matzek & Bucks Radio Network host Justin Garica is right here, commercial free!

Enjoy!