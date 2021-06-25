It’s Brewers “Re-Opening Day” as American Family Field returns to 100% capacity!

It is #ReopeningDay for the Milwaukee @Brewers! We have live all on @tmj4 News Today. The ballpark returns to FULL CAPACITY starting today. https://t.co/IBZzOBW3ws ☕️ Join us! pic.twitter.com/Ihh2a1Xk4r — Ryan Jenkins (@RyanJenkins_TV) June 25, 2021

The “What to Wear” planner says @brewers gear early then @bucks gear later…. and don’t forget the umbrella. pic.twitter.com/OyixYLohXQ — Brian Niznansky (@BrianNizTMJ4) June 25, 2021

Ticket are still available for the 3:10 p.m. game versus the Colorado Rockies.

There are several special things taking place to honor the day:

– $1 hot dogs will be available for fans all day, courtesy of American Family Insurance.

– The first 10,000 fans at the game will receive a free 1980s-style Brewers t-shirt, sponsored by Northwestern Mutual.

– All fans in attendance will receive a special magnet schedule, courtesy of Palermo’s Pizza, reflecting the remaining 43 home and 44 road games scheduled from June 25 through the season’s end.

– The Brewers will welcome back legends Cecil Cooper and Paul Molitor for ceremonial first pitches.

– The national anthem will be performed by Cooper’s daughter, Tori Cooper.

– City of Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has declared June 25 as “Milwaukee’s Official Re-Opening Day” through a proclamation issued by the city.

– In perhaps the biggest news of the day – with restrictions lifted, the Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages™ will return to their normal racecourse, starting down the left field line and ending as they pass the Brewers dugout.

Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger joined Wisconsin’s Morning News with more on what fans can expect. Listen in the player below.

Brewers broadcaster Lane Grindle joined Jeff Wagner to discuss what it will be like calling games in front of full crowds. Listen in the player below.