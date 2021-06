In the midst of their winning ways, the Brewers slipped up a bit with a tough loss to the Reds on Monday 10-2. Matt Pauley & Jerry Augustine break down what exactly went wrong on the mound on Monday night’s edition of Brewers Extra Innings! Full episode uninterrupted including highlights, Craig Counsell comments & a great story from Jerry Augustine who’s former teammate Ted Simmons simplified the pitching game plan for one of their games. Enjoy!

Limited on time? Catch the highlights right here!