Brewers are now the hottest team in baseball! Following their 5-1 win in Cincinnati on Tuesday, the Crew have taken 9 of their past 10 games. Adrian Houser looked solid, Avisail Garcia is proving to be a reliable bat, and Travis Shaw has flashed the Shaw of old both at the plate as well as defensively. A very happy edition of Brewers Extra Innings with Matt Pauley as he is joined by Jerry Augustine to recap the win to open up the three game series against their divisional opponent. Full episode of Brewers Extra Innings, uninterrupted right here!

Limited on time? Who isn’t these days right? No problem! Recap the game with Matt and the highlights of the Brewers 5-1 right here!