The Brewers five game winning streak snapped in their second game against the Reds before the weekend. Brett Anderson struggled in Wednesday’s contest being pulled after the third inning. That, coupled with going 0 for 10 with RISP, and stranding 11 on base summed up the difficult day offensively. Although Dan Vogelbach provided some offense with a power swing of his own, the only other run came in the 1st inning courtesy of rookie starting pitcher who was called on a balk to score Urias from 3rd.

A tough offensive evening doesn’t compare in another tough loss for this Brewers squad. Third basemen Travis Shaw, who has a .275 batting average in his last 15 games, reportedly dislocated his shoulder while diving for a ball down the third base line. Landing awkwardly, Shaw was down for a few minutes before getting up to refuse a cart ride off the field, but also while being held up by the Reds’ training staff. Matt Pauley & Jerry Augustine have Brewers Extra Innings where they cover Shaw’s injury, the team’s options at third base (as well as first) and so much more. Enjoy the full show commercial free here!

Short on time? Understandable! Recap the game with the highlights right here!