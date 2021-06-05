A night where the pitching was locked in, and the bats where unhinged! Freddy Peralta had a no-hitter going through 7 innings. Eclipsing 100 pitches – the startomg pitcher said he could’ve thrown 150 if it meant getting the no hitter. Unfortunately the D-backs ended the campaign in the 8th inning. However, Friday night was a left over from Thursday where the Brewers bats showed productivity in big moments. One of those moments included a classic little league home run from Omar Narvaez, who continues to produce in his moments at the plate. Matt Pauley breaks down the pitching performance and is joined by Criag Coshun to discuss trends that the Crew looks to continue through this road trip, and favorable June schedule. Enjoy Brewers Extra Innings commercial free!