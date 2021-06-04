The Brewers Tropical Tailgate took place Friday morning. It was the first chance for fans to get tickets for games starting June 25, when American Family Field will be at full capacity.

Wisconsin’s Morning News was LIVE outside the ballpark.

Perks of being on the road at 5am- getting to watch a great sunrise! pic.twitter.com/HGYxT7K6yo — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) June 4, 2021

The sun is shining, the racing sausages are awake, and the Tropical Tailgate is heating up! pic.twitter.com/4IPmh5Islr — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) June 4, 2021

Plenty of guests joined the show, including Lane Grindle, Gorman Thomas, Larry Hisle, and Trevor Richards. Listen below.