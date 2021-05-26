Christian Yelich has just 2 hits since his return to the lineup.

He struggled through another 0-4 night at the dish in Tuesday’s loss to the Padres.

Voice of the Brewers Jeff Levering thinks Yelich will be fine, and there’s no cause for long-term concern.

“I just think he needs a little bit of balance,” Levering told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “He’s coming off the back injury. He’s trying to figure that out. I think he’s going to be fine. He’s hitting the ball hard. He’s going to find some holes here eventually. It’s not like 2020, where he just didn’t look like himself, and it was a really difficult season for him. I think he looks more comfortable. I think he’s more healthy this year, and I think he’s dialed in a little bit more, too.”

Levering expects Yelich to be back in the lineup on Wednesday night against San Diego.

Coverage on 620 WTMJ starts at 6p.