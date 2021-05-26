The Brewers today have announced several changes to policies for fans attending games at American Family Field. They will go into Tuesday, June 1.



In a press release, Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger said: “As we move toward 100% capacity, we look forward to the return of policies that will enhance the fan experience throughout American Family Field.”

The changes are as follows:

MASK POLICY

Fans who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks when attending Brewers games at American Family Field. Consistent with the CDC guidance, it is recommended that fans who are not vaccinated continue to wear masks at this time.



CARRY-INS

Fans will be allowed to bring in certain items, including:

Bags with dimensions of 5” x 9” or smaller

Sealed bottles of water, juice or soda (32 oz. or smaller)

Personal size food items (e.g., a sandwich, small bags of pretzels, piece of fruit)

Diaper bags and medical /family needs bags

USE OF CASH AT SELECT CONCESSION STANDS

Cash will be accepted at a limited number of concession stands. The majority of concession stands – as well as all portable kiosks and retail locations – will remain completely cashless, accepting credit cards and contactless payment such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.