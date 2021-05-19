Brandon Woodruff on the mound pitches an absolute gem, 7.2 IP, 4 hits, and 4 strike outs. However, the Brewers offense seemingly falters again, giving Woodruff no run support. If that weren’t enough, the game also included two ejections in the 9th inning including Craig Counsell. Brewers drop the first of their brief two-game series against the Royals in Kansas City.

As frustrations mount, losses become even tougher to digest heading into the next game. Sports, especially baseball, are supposed to be played with a short memory. Loses of these nature, that include struggles that have continued offensively, coupled with defensive mishaps that are becoming more common as of late, are tough to forget the very next day. As Christian Yelich returns to the lineup, the beef of the offense is expected to make some strides. Although, sooner rather than later would be of preference of Brewers fans.

Matt Pauley recaps the loss and tries to peg what is happening with this ball club, and if there is an end in sight to these tough losses. Full episode including Craig Counsell’s post game comments and the “highlights” of Tuesday’s game is right here. Enjoy!