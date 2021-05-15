Well, it wasn’t pretty, like at all, until the 9th inning for the Brewers who drop their series opener to the Atlanta Braves at Am Fam Field Friday night 6-3. Offense continues to lack results at the plate as opportunities with runners in scoring position comes up empty. Contact has improved, but still nothing doing as far as productive base running, or capitalizing on opportunities. Matt Pauley breaks it all down live from the ball park in another edition of Brewers Extra Innings. He is joined by Bally Sports Wisconsin’s Craig Coshun, we hear the comments from the Skipper, and recap the game with the highlights – unfortunately more for the Braves than the Brewers – on Brewers Extra Innings! Enjoy