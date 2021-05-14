American Family Field will soon be operating at 100% capacity.

The Brewers announcing this week that the increase will take place June 25.

With the return on fans, the team is now announcing their promotional schedule for the season!

That includes several bobblehead giveaways: Hank Aaron (June 6), Christian Yelich (June 13 & Aug. 8), Paul Molitor (June 27), Robin Yount (July 11), Lorenzo Cain (July 25), Ben Sheets (Aug. 22), Ryan Braun (Sept. 5) and a special audible Bob Uecker bobblehead (Sept. 26), complete with some of his most-revered highlight calls.

Theme nights will also return in 2021. They include Bob Uecker WWE Wrestling Night, Peanuts, Top Gun, Hawaiian Shirt and Star Wars.

A full list of promotions can be found here.

Single-game tickets will be made available in three phases:

1) For games scheduled today through Thursday, May 27 – tickets are now on sale.

2) For games scheduled Monday, May 31 through Wednesday, June 16 – tickets will go on sale Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m.

3) For games scheduled Friday, June 25 through Sunday, September 26 – tickets will go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m.

Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President of Business Operations, joined Wisconsin’s Morning News for the first look at all the upcoming promotions and ticket availabilities. Listen in the player above.