Brewers take a big win against the Cardinals in game 2 of their three game set! Another pitching match up saw goose eggs until the Brewers plated their first run in the 6th inning. Brandon Woodruff was absolutely on fire! Plus, offense from a player who was slumping comes back in a matter of about 440 plus feet. Matt gets into all of that, plus is joined by Craig Coshun from Bally Sports Wisconsin. We also hear comments from the Skipper and recap the night with highlights! A fun show! Enjoy