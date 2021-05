A pitching duel! Freddy Peralta aka “Freddy Slider” was in the pocket tonight as he goes 7 innings with 8 strikeouts, giving up one hit and a walk. A 1-1 match up that took the Brewers and the Cardinals into extra innings where the Cardinals blew the door open in the 11th. A tough series opener against the Red Birds. Catch up with how it all went down with the most accurate analysis and perspective of a former Major League pitcher in tonight’s edition of Brewers Extra Innings!