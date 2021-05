Another Mother’s Day, another Mother’s Day win for the Brewers as they beat the Marlins 2-1 in extra innings. The Brewers Daniel Vogelbach homed in the fourth inning and Tryone Taylor hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th to give the Brewers 2-1 win. In the bottom of the 10th, Drew Rasmussen earned his first career save allowing no hits and just a walk in the frame. Matt Pauley & Jerry Augustine broke down the win during Brewers Extra Innings following the game.