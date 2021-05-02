MILWAUKEE — After being designated for assignment by the Brewers April 22, the team is bringing back catcher Jacob Nottingham.

Nottingham was claimed by the Seattle Mariners April 28.

He was brought back in exchange for cash, and will be in the team’s lineup for the series finale against the Dodgers on Sunday.

Catchers Manny Pina and Omar Narvaez are both on the 10-day Injured List.