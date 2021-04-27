Christian Yelich has been sidelined with a back injury since April 11th.

What was initially thought to be a day-to-day issue has since turned into a 10-day IL stint, an early trip home from a recent road trip for an MRI, and sweaty palms inside the Brewers clubhouse.

While Yelich isn’t ready to return yet, Brewers manager Craig Counsell believes he’s getting closer.

“We’re making progress,” Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “It’s just slower than we all want and than he wants. We have to be patient with it. We’ve got to get him better. We’ve gone through a battery of tests and ruled out a bunch of things. At this point, we’re just trying to get a little bit of inflammation of out there, and when he does, he’ll be able to move around freely, and he’ll be back on the field.”

The Brewers continue their series on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins.

Miami took game one by a final score of 8-0.

Even the loss couldn’t derail Corbin Burnes’ historic start. He’s now two strikeouts shy of tying the Major League record for most strikeouts to start a season without issuing a walk.

Counsell is enjoying watching his ace perform.

“If you don’t walk people and you strike people out, you’re going to perform really well, and that’s what he’s been doing.”

Burnes gets his next chance at history on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.