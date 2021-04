MILWAUKEE — Tough news for the Brewers, as their former MVP could be out longer than expected.

According to Manager Craig Counsell, Christian Yelich was sent back to Milwaukee Saturday for an MRI on his back.

“I do think we have to recognize we’ve plateaued a little bit…Hopefully this adds a piece of information that will let us progress,” Counsell said.

Yelich has not picked up a bat since April 11 against the Cardinals.