Less than three weeks into the regular season and off-season moves made by the Brewers are already paying dividends.

“What are they going to do with all those outfielders,” was a phrase muttered after the Brewers signed Jackie Bradley Junior to a free agent contract.

“There’s no room for Daniel Vogelbach,” others said when the opening day roster was revealed.

Here we are, not even to mid-April and Christian Yelich is dealing with a back issue, and gold-glove second baseman Kolten Wong is on the 10-day injured list.

Major League Baseball is the sports world’s longest season. A grueling grind that begins in February and ends as late as early November.

In between spring training and the post-season is a 162-game regular season that rarely allows for a team to operate in a best-case scenario.

Rarely in a position to break the bank on a free agent signing, the Brewers off-season acquisitions are proving to be a mechanism to prepare for the inevitable while raising the floor of a team with playoff hopes.

