MILWAUKEE — After opening the season without tailgaters, the Brewers will announce Wednesday that tailgating will return to American Family Field, a source told WTMJ. The Brewers teased fans with a video on social media featuring Bernie Brewer, Barrel Man and the Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages, who appeared to be grabbing their tailgating supplies.

We’ve got some big news coming soon… pic.twitter.com/cMNN6tCi4A — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 7, 2021

The video included the message, “We’ve got some big news coming soon.” An official announcement will come soon, according to the source.

Tailgating was not permitted by the Milwaukee Health Department when the team received approval to play in front of fans.

Right now there’s a 25% capacity limit at American Family Field, with hopes of expanding that number as the season goes on.