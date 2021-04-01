The 2021 Brewers season kicks off today at American Family Field.

David Stearns, Brewers president of baseball operations, tells WTMJ the team is ready.

“The surprise for me is how normal everything felt in spring training,” says Stearns.

“Everything went off really well for us, the guys are in a good spot, the team culture is in a good spot. So if there’s a surprise, especially compared to last year, it’s just how normal everything felt.”

