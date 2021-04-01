162 games will be on the 2021 Brewers season schedule.

That’s much different than the 60 game 2020 COVID-shortened season.

“It’s a marathon and it tests you in so many ways, mentally and physically,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell tells WTMJ. “Because the players didn’t go through it last year, it’s going to be different.”

Counsell says they will adjust as they go, but he feels confident with the team’s new mix of players.

“This is a solid group of position players. We kind of have less moving parts. We do have four outfielders that are gonna be in and out of the lineup. So the lineups are going to change a lot, but it’s going to with the same guys. It’s built for that 162 game season. We are gonna be able to withstand an injury, we are gonna be able to withstand somebody struggling. So that’s important, those things will happen.”

For Counsell’s full interview with WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi, click in the player above.