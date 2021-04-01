Bob Uecker is ready for the 2021 season.

After more than six decades around the game, the Brewers broadcaster is excited to get started.

“Just great to be back,” Uecker tells WTMJ. “To be able to do this, to work with Jeff and Lane Grindle and Kent Sommerfeld. It’s fun for one thing and I still enjoy it. So far, everything is going okay. I feel good and I’m excited about the year. I’ll be doing the home games only and maybe once in a while a road trip, but probably not.”

“The one thing that we’re all looking forward to is fans back in the stands and fans back to work here at the ballpark.”

