At some point this season, Justin Topa will throw major league innings for the Milwaukee Brewers. The fact he’s even in baseball is a credit to his dedication and social media.
Click on the sound bar above to hear Topa’s story of perseverance.
At some point this season, Justin Topa will throw major league innings for the Milwaukee Brewers. The fact he’s even in baseball is a credit to his dedication and social media.
Click on the sound bar above to hear Topa’s story of perseverance.
© 2021 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.