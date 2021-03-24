A year ago, he was hitting leadoff for the UCLA Bruins. Today, he’s the Milwaukee Brewers top prospect.

Twenty-two-year-old outfielder Garrett Mitchell is also one of the Brewers leading hitters of the cactus league season.

“I’ve honestly felt settled in for the most part basically since after the draft,” Mitchell tells WTMJ’s Greg Matzek in Arizona.

Mitchell credits adapting to the pro game with his college level experience.

“At UCLA I was able to face a lot of really good arms, not just on our team, but different programs from around the country,” Mitchell continues. “Obviously being here, it’s still a lot different. You have guys who are throwing harder who can hit their spots a lot better than 19 and 20-year-old guys.”

Click the sound bar above to learn how Mitchell is adapting to the major league game, his thoughts on being the Brewers top prospect, and how he’s dealing with a demanding schedule as a type-1 diabetic.

