What makes the 2021 Milwaukee Brewers better than their rivals in the National League Central Division? What makes them worse?

John Mercure and Greg Matzek bounce around the division to find out how this version of The Crew stack up against the Cardinals, Cubs, Reds, and Pirates.

Offseason at a glance

St. Louis Cardinals

Quality over quantity, as they say. The Cards didn’t do much, so it’s a good thing they traded for Rockies superstar Nolan Arenado. Little else crossed the wires in St. Louis this winter, but they did bring back 39-year-old Adam Wainwright and 38-year-old Yadier Molina. They’ve also got heavy-hitting first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and ace Jack Flaherty to hang their hat on. FanGraphs odds of winning division: 30%

Chicago Cubs

The North-Siders are playing second fiddle in the Windy City to start the 2021 season. It’s the White Sox who are the public’s favorite to win the World Series. What are the Cubs most known for this offseason? Cutting payroll. They did sign former LA Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, but that’s about it. Notable departures include Kyle Schwarber and Yu Darvish. FanGraphs odds of winning division: 23%

Cincinnati Reds

The Reds were the offseason darlings last year, making numerous free agent acquisitions including former Brewers third-baseman Mike Moustakas. Many expected the team to make another push towards greatness this offseason, but instead they lost Cy Young award winner Trevor Bauer and their closer, Raisel Iglesias. All in a year ago, the Reds may be all out come October. FanGraphs odds of winning division: 22%

Pittsburgh Pirates

There’s not much to see here. The Pirates will likely compete for the worst record in baseball. They traded or released Josh Bell, Joe Musgrove and Jameson Taillon. FanGraphs odds of winning division: 0.4%

Milwaukee Brewers

Last but not least, the FanGraphs favorites to win the NL Central. All was quiet on the western shores of Lake Michigan this winter until a pair of free agent signings sparked optimism among the Cream City faithful. They signed a pair of gold-glovers, second baseman Kolten Wong and centerfielder Jackie Bradley, Jr. That moves Keston Hiura to never-before-played first base (which is either easy or hard depending on who you talk to), and creates a logjam in the American Family outfield, where fellow gold-glover Lorenzo Cain is back after opting out of the COVID shortened ’20 season. Pair the newly-jolted lineup with top of the rotation pitchers Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes, as well as a bullpen that includes two-time all star Josh Hader and reigning NL Rookie of the Year Devin Williams, and the Brewers may have something cooking, looking to make their fourth consecutive postseason appearance. Notably missing: Ryan Braun, although he hasn’t exactly retired yet. FanGraphs odds of winning division: 39%.